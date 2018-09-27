“The new iPhone XS and XS Max are generating rave reviews,” Luke Dormehl writes for Cult of Mac. “Having marked the iPhone’s 10th anniversary with last year’s awe-inducing iPhone X, Apple has now set the stage for a second decade of smartphone innovation.”

“But what about all the awesome iPhones that led us to this point? Which models are the classics that will occupy museum shelves long after they’ve stopped working?” Dormehl writes. “I decided to dive in at the deep end and rank every phone Apple ever made.”

‘This list is an attempt to rank iPhones on pure greatness,” Dormehl writes. “The goal is to combine all these aspects into one mystical measurement of each individual iPhone. The goal is to summarize how much we liked using each model and how we look back on them all today.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We agree with putting the iPhone 5c far down the list and the iPhone X high up, but the iPhone Xs should be next above the iPhone X in third, the iPhone Xs Max in second and the No.1 spot should always be reserved for the original iPhone, the one that started it all. Nothing will ever top that iPhone for the pure excitement and anticipation it delivered. We knew it was going to change everything, yet we had to wait the longest 6 months ever to get our hands on it! So, our Top 5 iPhones (until next year): 1. iPhone

2. iPhone Xs Max

3. iPhone Xs

4. iPhone X

5. iPhone 8 Plus