“One feature difference between iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is Display Zoom, an accessibility feature that makes content on the screen appear larger than the default resolution,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“This was introduced on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, but was notably absent on iPhone X,” Hall reports. “The display feature is still absent on iPhone XS, but the larger iPhone XS Max version restores it.”

“iPhone XS Max has a larger 6.5-inch display and the same aspect ratio of iPhone X… so apps designed for iPhone X and iPhone XS can run scaled up in Display Zoom on iPhone XS Max,” Hall reports. “This likely means we’ll see Display Zoom featured on iPhone XR as well. It features a larger 6.1-inch display with the same aspect ratio as iPhone X (and the same practical resolution as iPhone XS Max, only 2x instead of 3x).”

Read more, and see the screenshots, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy days for iPhone XS Max owners who love Display Zoom, even if it is a bit less dramatic than on older iPhone Plus models. To enable:

Settings > Display & Brightness > Display Zoom > View