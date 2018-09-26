“Somewhere in Apple Park, there is a group of people putting on a brave face,” William Gallagher reports for AppleInsider. “They’re cheering the release of macOS Mojave, they’re toasting iOS 12 and only a little part of them is dying inside because nobody’s noticed all they’ve done for iWork.”

“You’re not even sure anyone calls Pages, Numbers and Keynote by the collective name of iWork anymore. We had to check: yes, Apple does still occasionally call them all that,” Gallagher reports. “Yet most of the updates to these apps in time for Mojave are significant and useful.”

“It’s chiefly the same quartet of features added to all of them but then the Numbers team has squeezed in something special just for their app,” Gallagher reports. “And Apple Notes has had a little love too.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is a good review of what’s nw for users of Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and/or Notes. All three of iWork’s apps look great in Dark Mode!