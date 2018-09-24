“With the iPhone XS, Apple introduced support for bokeh and depth control – allowing users to adjust the depth of field of an image after it has been shot. A report from Macerkopf today explains that Apple also plans to soon let users adjust the depth of field while taking a picture,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac. “This follows a similar mention in TechCrunch’s review of the iPhone XS.”

“The feature is currently available in iOS 12.1 beta 1,” Miller writes.

“Currently, depth of field control is only supported after a Portrait Mode image has been taken. This means you must take the picture, then tap the ‘Edit’ button to adjust the depth,” Miller writes. “iOS 12.1 makes it so users can control the depth of field directly while taking images. This means that while you’re capturing the shot, you’ll see a slider along the bottom allowing you to access the depth control tools.”

MacDailyNews Take: As with the simpler Portrait Mode before it, seeing and controlling depth of field while shooting it, instead of afterwards in post-processing is a significant advantage iPhone offers over the Android wannabes.