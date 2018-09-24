“The feature is currently available in iOS 12.1 beta 1,” Miller writes.
“Currently, depth of field control is only supported after a Portrait Mode image has been taken. This means you must take the picture, then tap the ‘Edit’ button to adjust the depth,” Miller writes. “iOS 12.1 makes it so users can control the depth of field directly while taking images. This means that while you’re capturing the shot, you’ll see a slider along the bottom allowing you to access the depth control tools.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As with the simpler Portrait Mode before it, seeing and controlling depth of field while shooting it, instead of afterwards in post-processing is a significant advantage iPhone offers over the Android wannabes.