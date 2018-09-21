“The Mac-related webverse… has lost one of its own with the passing of writer Charles W. Moore (1951-2018), who passed away on Sunday, September 16 at the age of 66 in his home in rural Nova Scotia, a province in Canada, from a long battle with his illness,” Joe Leo writes for Low End Mac.

“Charles, former columnist and news editor of Low End Mac, wrote the Miscellaneous Ramblings column from 1999 to 2012 and continued writing news round-ups into 2013,” Leo writes. “He also was a columnist and editor of the websites Applelinks and MacOpinion (which are both defunct). His most recent gigs were writing The Book Mystique column (from 2011 to 2017) on MacPrices, a price-tracking website for Apple products, and later covering news and writing feature-length stories for BioNews Services, an online publication dealing with biotechnology, where he also served as its technology editor from 2013 to 2017.”

“A very poignant and fitting quote from Charles was when he was asked how he measures success: ‘As a Christian, I affirm the principle that a life is properly lived with a focus on preparation for the next life – a paradigm that was also advanced by Plato. In here and now terms, being of service to others in ways small or more substantial would be my definition of success in life,'” Leo writes. “Taking a leave of absence for medical reasons in October of 2017, unbeknownst to all but himself and his family, that would be his final curtain call for the profession he loved so dearly and was very passionate about.”

MacDailyNews Take: Our condolences to Moore’s family, friends, and readers. R.I.P., Charles W. Moore. Moore’s obituary via The Telegraph-Journal is here. Readers of Charles W. Moore’s column and fans of his writing can send donations in honor of his memory directly to the Canadian Red Cross. An online guestbook for condolences as well as a web form for making donations has been set up in his name and can be found at www.gwgiffin.com/donations?focus=128195