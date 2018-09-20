“Sitting in the audience at Apple’s September 12 event, it became abundantly clear to me Apple Watch Series 4 was the true star of the show,” Steven Aquino writes for iMore.

“The fact that I was most excited about a significantly upgraded Apple Watch coming into the event isn’t surprising. I have been a diehard fan of the device since its inception in 2015, and have worn one nearly every day since it launched,” Aquino writes. “From getting notifications to paying for coffee and groceries with Apple Pay to tracking my health and fitness, the computer I wear on my wrist every day has made my life better. Obtaining information is more convenient and accessible than ever.”

Aquino writes, “In terms of accessibility, the Series 4 model has incredible potential to enrich the lives of disabled people even further.”

MacDailyNews Take: Not only is the markedly larger display a boon for accessibility, adding haptics to the Digital Crown and the noticeably stronger, cleaner taps are excellent accessibility improvements.