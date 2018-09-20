“Apple says it is working with Health Canada to bring the Apple Watch Series 4’s all-new ECG functionality to the Canadian market, according to MobileSyrup‘s Patrick O’Rourke,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“This likely means that Apple has submitted an application with Health Canada for clearance to sell the Apple Watch Series 4 with the ECG functionality enabled,” Rossignol reports. “Health Canada has similar requirements as the FDA in the United States for medical devices to be sold in the country.”

“In the meantime, Apple says the ECG functionality will be limited to the United States, where it has received clearance from the FDA,” Rossignol reports. “However, the ECG app for watchOS 5 won’t be available until later this year.”

MacDailyNews Take: More ECG clearances worldwide mean more Apple Watch Series 4 sales!