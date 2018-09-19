“Also, and of no less interest to me, dictation is now available in 3rd-party keyboards,” Terpstra writes. “Now, the little microphone icon shows up at the bottom no matter what keyboard you’re using.”
“A lot of work went into improving the Augmented Reality (AR) experience on iOS, and the improvements will be seen in third-party apps very soon. As of iOS 12, Apple is including an app called Measure which lets you use your phone’s camera to measure objects,” Terpstra writes. “It does a pretty accurate job of letting you just drop points in the room and measure the distance between them. It can also do 3D measurements, aided by new 3D object recognition in ARKit.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s a lot of little improvements throughout iOS 12, but our favorite is the noticeable performance improvement over iOS 11! Our iPhone X units are singing for their last week in our hands!