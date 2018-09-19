“We won’t dig into every single change in iOS 12 here, but will focus on a solid overview of the best and most notable new additions. Let’s start with two pretty small changes that shouldn’t go unnoticed,” Brett Terpstra writes for Lifehacker. “First, in our guide to 3D Touch, we mentioned ‘trackpad mode’ for the keyboard, where a hard press on the keyboard would blank out the keys and let you swipe around to move the cursor quickly. This is now available to everyone, 3D Touch or no, by just holding the Space bar down for a second to switch into ‘trackpad mode.'”

“Also, and of no less interest to me, dictation is now available in 3rd-party keyboards,” Terpstra writes. “Now, the little microphone icon shows up at the bottom no matter what keyboard you’re using.”

“A lot of work went into improving the Augmented Reality (AR) experience on iOS, and the improvements will be seen in third-party apps very soon. As of iOS 12, Apple is including an app called Measure which lets you use your phone’s camera to measure objects,” Terpstra writes. “It does a pretty accurate job of letting you just drop points in the room and measure the distance between them. It can also do 3D measurements, aided by new 3D object recognition in ARKit.”

