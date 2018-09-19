“The latest discovery in the iOS 12.1 beta is that the software appears to support 4K external displays — something impossible on any current iOS device, even when using Apple’s HDMI adapter,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“This may support the idea that upcoming iPad Pros will offer USB-C, developer Steve Troughton-Smith suggested on Twitter,” Fingas reports. “A virtualized 4K option appears when running Apple’s iOS Simulator, used to test out iPhone and iPad apps.”

“Apple is widely expected to introduce new iPad Pros this fall, possibly in October,” Fingas reports. “Specifically the company should deliver updated 10.5- and 12.9-inch models with faster processors, edge-to-edge LCDs, and Face ID.”

New in iOS 12.1: the iOS Simulator supports virtualized 4K external displays. This is not possible on any existing iOS device via the Lightning HDMI adapter — lends credence to iPad perhaps getting a USB-C port for 4K video-out? pic.twitter.com/WfNBerHIrb — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 19, 2018

Read more in the full article here.