“This may support the idea that upcoming iPad Pros will offer USB-C, developer Steve Troughton-Smith suggested on Twitter,” Fingas reports. “A virtualized 4K option appears when running Apple’s iOS Simulator, used to test out iPhone and iPad apps.”
“Apple is widely expected to introduce new iPad Pros this fall, possibly in October,” Fingas reports. “Specifically the company should deliver updated 10.5- and 12.9-inch models with faster processors, edge-to-edge LCDs, and Face ID.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPad Pro is sounding more and more “pro” with each new discovery!