tvOS 12 delivers Dolby Atmos support to Apple TV 4K. With tvOS 12, Apple TV 4K is the only streaming player both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified, delivering the highest quality cinematic experience of stunning 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound that flows all around in three-dimensional space.
tvOS 12 also offers a new Zero Sign-on feature that gives you access to your account simply by detecting the broadband network. Zero sign-on begins with Charter later this year and will expand to other providers over time.
Apple, in collaboration with the International Space Station National Lab and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, delivers brand new aerials shot from space by NASA astronauts, so Apple TV customers running tvOS 12 can enjoy even more stunning scenes filmed in 4K HDR. Aerial screensavers will also be more interactive, allowing viewers to see the location information and swipe between dozens of beautiful aerials.
Home control systems like Control4, Crestron and Savant can be used to control Apple TV, including using Siri for voice search and control.
tvOS 12 also supports AutoFill passwords saved on iOS 12 and brings Apple TV remote to the Control Center on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
tvOS 12 requires Apple TV 4K or Apple TV 4th generation.
To manually update your Apple TV with the latest update, you need to open the Settings app on your TV and then navigate to Settings > Systems > Software Update.