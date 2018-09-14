“Remember 3D Touch? Unless you’re a power iOS user you probably don’t,” Natasha Lomas writes for TechCrunch. “Or, well, you’d rather not. It’s been clear for some time now that the technology Apple lauded at its 2015 unveiling as the ‘next generation of multi-touch’ most certainly wasn’t. For the mainstream iPhone user it’s just that annoying thing that gets in the way of what you’re actually trying to do.”

“Pro geeks might be endlessly delighted about being able to learn the secrets of its hidden depths, and shave all-important microseconds off of their highly nuanced workflows,” Lomas writes. “But everyone else ignores it.”

“Or at least tries to ignore it — until, in the middle of trying to do something important they accidentally trigger it and get confused and annoyed about what their phone is trying to do to them,” Lomas writes. “three years on from unveiling 3D Touch, it’s now ‘fessing up to its own feature failure — as the latest iPhone line-up drops the pressure-sensing technology entirely from the cheapest of the trio: The iPhone XR. The lack of 3D Touch on the XR will help shave off some manufacturing cost and maybe a little thickness from the device… Apple is relegating the technology it once called the future of multi-touch to what it really was: An add-on power feature for pro users.”

