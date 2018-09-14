“Pro geeks might be endlessly delighted about being able to learn the secrets of its hidden depths, and shave all-important microseconds off of their highly nuanced workflows,” Lomas writes. “But everyone else ignores it.”
“Or at least tries to ignore it — until, in the middle of trying to do something important they accidentally trigger it and get confused and annoyed about what their phone is trying to do to them,” Lomas writes. “three years on from unveiling 3D Touch, it’s now ‘fessing up to its own feature failure — as the latest iPhone line-up drops the pressure-sensing technology entirely from the cheapest of the trio: The iPhone XR. The lack of 3D Touch on the XR will help shave off some manufacturing cost and maybe a little thickness from the device… Apple is relegating the technology it once called the future of multi-touch to what it really was: An add-on power feature for pro users.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use 3D Touch all day, but, of course, we know what we’re doing. We miss it on our iPads multiple times per day. Siri Shortcuts will be the same: The great unwashed won’t even know, or care, that it’s there; they certainly won’t be using it in any meaningful way.