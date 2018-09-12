“The long wait for new iPhones is now officially over,” Eli Blumenthal reports for USA Today. “At its annual September event, Apple introduced three new iPhone models the iPhone XS (pronounced ‘ten-ess’ not ‘ex-ess’), iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR (pronounced ‘ten-are’ not ‘ex-are’). The new models are successors to last year’s iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.”

“As rumors anticipated, the new models ditch the home button in favor of the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge display with Face ID facial recognition replacing the Touch ID fingerprint scanner,” Blumenthal reports. “All three phones have the company’s faster A12 Bionic processors and are water resistant. Storage will start at 64GB on all models, with other options available including a 256GB option for the top XR phone and a 512GB option for the top XS line.”

“The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the two premium iPhones and direct successors to last year’s popular iPhone X,” Blumenthal reports. “In addition to the new premium XS line, the more colorful XR looks to bring the iPhone X design to a cheaper price point… While the 6.1-inch display seems large, with the reduced bezels above and below the display the phone will be slightly smaller than a traditional “Plus” iPhone and only slightly larger than the 5.8-inch iPhone XS. But at a starting price of $749 for the 64GB version, it will also be $250 cheaper.”