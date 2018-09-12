“As rumors anticipated, the new models ditch the home button in favor of the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge display with Face ID facial recognition replacing the Touch ID fingerprint scanner,” Blumenthal reports. “All three phones have the company’s faster A12 Bionic processors and are water resistant. Storage will start at 64GB on all models, with other options available including a 256GB option for the top XR phone and a 512GB option for the top XS line.”
“The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the two premium iPhones and direct successors to last year’s popular iPhone X,” Blumenthal reports. “In addition to the new premium XS line, the more colorful XR looks to bring the iPhone X design to a cheaper price point… While the 6.1-inch display seems large, with the reduced bezels above and below the display the phone will be slightly smaller than a traditional “Plus” iPhone and only slightly larger than the 5.8-inch iPhone XS. But at a starting price of $749 for the 64GB version, it will also be $250 cheaper.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: And good riddance, too! 🙂
Gesture-driven iOS beats Home button-dependent iOS with ease. And speed. And smoothness.
We hope Apple has another special event ready for Home button-free iPads scheduled ASAP!
SEE ALSO:
Apple unveils 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and flagship 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max – September 12, 2018
Apple introduces powerful, yet affordable iPhone XR – September 12, 2018
MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Gather Round’ September 12th special event – September 12, 2018