“Apple’s big push into media could result in a business bigger than Spotify and Netflix combined. A bundle of all three services could propel the business to $37 billion in revenue by 2025, according to analysis by Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty,” Levy writes. “For reference, analysts estimate that Netflix will generate $15.85 billion in revenue this year and Spotify will bring in $6.11 billion.”
“Apple has an active installed base of 1.3 billion devices,” Levy writes. “While controlling half of the devices in Americans’ pockets can certainly help drive subscriber growth, a bundle will give Apple an extra benefit. Huberty predicts that the bundle option would provide a 64% revenue bump compared to offering stand-alone services only. She expects Apple to offer both stand-alone and bundled options, resulting in revenue between $22 billion and $37 billion in 2025. That’s bigger than Spotify and Netflix combined today.”
MacDailyNews Take: Once again: We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016