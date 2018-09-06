“Variety has learned that at least one of the digital giant’s top entertainment-programming executives, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, will head to the Toronto International Film Festival this week,” Daniel Holloway reports for Variety. “Execs for the streaming giant will arrive with checkbooks in hand as they look to make potential acquisitions that could fill out the content pipeline for the company’s still-under-wraps entertainment service.”

“Apple leaders won’t be the only deep-pocketed digital executives in Toronto,” Holloway reports. “Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, who joined the company earlier this year, will make her first trip to the festival as a potential buyer. Salke is expected to arrive in Toronto today.”

Apple’s Van Amburg and Erlicht “joined Apple last year, ending long tenures as presidents of Sony Pictures Television. Apple has since aggressively pursued high-profile series projects, such as a comedic drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and a revival of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories,'” Holloway reports. “The company has, however, been less aggressive on the film front thus far, and has yet to reveal plants for the platform on which it will mount all the content it is developing.”

