“After being teased on video late last year, Affinity Publisher, from the same team that brought you Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer, is now available in public beta,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9to5Mac. “The public beta comes a few months ahead of the initial public release, but developer Serif is allowing users to take it for a free test drive ahead of launch.”

“Like Affinity Designer, and Affinity Photo before it, Affinity Publisher is aligning itself to be a direct competitor to its Adobe CC equivalent — InDesign,” Benjamin reports. “Many people who rely on apps like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator have eschewed those apps in favor of Affinity-based alternatives, and Publisher could be the app that really makes a full transition from Adobe’s subscription based service possible.”

More info and download links in the full article here.