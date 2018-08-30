“Like Affinity Designer, and Affinity Photo before it, Affinity Publisher is aligning itself to be a direct competitor to its Adobe CC equivalent — InDesign,” Benjamin reports. “Many people who rely on apps like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator have eschewed those apps in favor of Affinity-based alternatives, and Publisher could be the app that really makes a full transition from Adobe’s subscription based service possible.”
More info and download links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Go get it and let us know how it works for you!