“The new version of the software can be downloaded directly from the Mac App Store or through the Software Update function in the Mac App Store on all compatible Macs that are already running macOS High Sierra,” Clover reports. “According to Apple’s release notes the update will improve the stability and reliability of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, and is recommended for all 2018 machines.”
Clover reports, “Some 2018 MacBook Pro owners have experienced crackling speakers and issues with kernel panics perhaps related to the T2 chip included in the machines, so it’s possible the update addresses some of these issues.”
MacDailyNews Take: Have at it, MacBook Pro (2018) owners!