“We’re getting very close to the introduction of Apple’s new iPhones for 2018, and of course they’re certain to be powered by a new Apple-designed custom system-on-chip (SoC),” Jason Cross reports for Macworld. “In carrying on from past naming conventions, it will almost certainly be called the A12, along with a colorful descriptor (as in the ‘A10 Fusion’ or ‘A11 Bionic’).”

Cross reports, “By taking a look at the improvements made in previous Apple-designed SoCs and projecting forward to the current state-of-the-art in manufacturing technology, we can get a pretty good idea of what to expect from the A12.”

“The A11 Bionic found in the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X is produced using TSMC’s 10nm manufacturing process. The A12 will be produced with TSMC’s 7nm process—in fact, it should be the first widely-available consumer product made with a 7nm process, anywhere,” Cross reports. “if Apple were to produce the exact same A11 Bionic chip with the 7nm process, it could be roughly 40 percent smaller, and use either 40 percent less power running at the same speed, or run at a 20 percent higher clock speed at the same power.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s A12 will make the A11 look like a Qualcomm chip.

