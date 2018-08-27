“We heard our customers loud and clear — they want support for the Microsoft Authenticator app on Apple Watch,” Alex Simons, Director of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division, blogs for Microsoft.

“So, that’s why I’m thrilled to announce we are starting to roll out the public preview of the Microsoft Authenticator companion app for Apple Watch and plan to release to general availability within the next few weeks. This experience will allow you to approve sign-in notifications that require PIN or biometric on your Watch without having to use your phone,” Simons explains. “The Microsoft Authenticator app on Apple Watch supports Microsoft personal, work, and school accounts that are set up with push notifications. All supported accounts automatically sync to the Watch.”

“From a security standpoint, we still consider the experience on the Watch as two-step verification. The first factor is your possession of the Watch. The second factor is the PIN that only you know,” Simons writes. “When you put the Watch on your wrist in the morning, you will need to unlock it. As long as you don’t remove the Watch from your wrist and it stays within range of your phone, it will stay unlocked — so you don’t need to provide your PIN again.”

