Apple Inc. is reportedly launching three new phones that embrace the iPhone X design and will include a wider range of prices, features, and sizes to choose from. Bloomberg’s Robert Fenner reports on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Mark Gurman and Debby Wu report for Bloomberg, “The devices will boast a wider range of prices, features and sizes to increase their appeal, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced products.”

The iPhone aimed at the masses will be a new, inexpensive device destined to replace the iPhone 8. “Codenamed N84, it will look like the iPhone X, but include a larger near 6.1-inch screen, come in multiple colors, and sport aluminum edges instead of the iPhone X’s stainless steel casing,” Gurman and Wu report. “It will also have a cheaper LCD screen instead of an OLED panel to keep costs down.”

Direct link to the video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Freeing the vast majority of iPhone and iPad users from the antiquated Home button, with its constant staccato interrupting of iOS’ flow will be a major boon to iOS users’ productivity!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]