“Apple has never done well selling the “good” phones in its lineup. That has hardly mattered because the more entry-level models effectively serve another duty: They push people to the more expensive versions that Apple increasingly relies on for its sales growth,” Ovide writes. “The average iPhone sale price rose to $758 in the nine months ended June 30 compared with $661 at the same point in 2017. That is testament to demand for the $1,000-and-up Phone X, which Apple says has been the top-selling iPhone model since it went on sale.”
“Both for its original computer business and later with the iPhones, Apple’s approach has never been volume sales. Instead, Mac and iPhone have held minority shares of their markets, but their premium prices have given Apple the majority of profits in both computers and smartphones,” Ovide writes. “Apple’s price-over-volume strategy has helped it become the most valuable public company in the world.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, October 23, 2012