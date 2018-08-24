“Apple this week added T-Mobile to a short list of major U.S. wireless operators that have online access to the iPhone Upgrade Program, allowing customers of the telco to sign up for the service through the online Apple store,” AppleInsider reports.

“The new T-Mobile integration was added earlier this month and noted on Tuesday by members of online community Reddit,” AppleInsider reports. “To mark the change, Apple’s online storefront and dedicated Apple Store app have been updated to read, ‘You can join the iPhone Upgrade Program online with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon.'”

AppleInsider reports, “With the option now live, T-Mobile subscribers can now enroll in the iPhone Upgrade Program directly through Apple’s online storefront and the Apple Store app.”

Read more in the full article here.