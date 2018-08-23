“Facebook Inc. plans to pull its data-security app from Apple Inc.’s app store after the iPhone maker ruled that the service violated its data-collection policies, according to a person familiar with the matter.,” Deepa Seetharaman reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“Apple’s decision widens the schism between the two tech giants over privacy and is a blow to Facebook, which has used data gathered through the app to track rivals and scope out new product categories,” Seetharaman reports. “The app, called Onavo Protect, has been available free download through Apple’s app store for years, with updates regularly approved by Apple’s app-review board.”

“Onavo allows users to create a virtual private network that redirects internet traffic to a private server managed by Facebook,” Seetharaman reports. “Facebook is able to collect and analyze Onavo users’ activity to get a picture of how people use their phones beyond Facebook’s apps.”

“Earlier this month, Apple officials informed Facebook that the app violated new rules outlined in June designed to limit data collection by app developers, the person familiar with the situation said,” Seetharaman reports. “The app won’t vanish from the phones of users who have already downloaded the app, but Facebook will no longer be able to push updates of the app. Onavo will still be available on Android phones, the person said.”

