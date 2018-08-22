“The eighth beta of macOS Mojave was released on Monday and while we are close to release, it seems we could still stand to see a few more performance improvements ahead of the full release,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider.

“Developer beta eight, or release seven for public beta testers, has only an increment of six builds from the beta released a week ago,” O’Hara reports. “This suggests that not too much has changed this release.”

“We did want to gauge performance, so we ran a litany of Geekbench 4 tests and were a bit underwhelmed with the results,” O’Hara reports “this is likely induced by extraneous code in the beta, hopefully, we [will] see these numbers improve before the public launch.”

