“Developer beta eight, or release seven for public beta testers, has only an increment of six builds from the beta released a week ago,” O’Hara reports. “This suggests that not too much has changed this release.”
“We did want to gauge performance, so we ran a litany of Geekbench 4 tests and were a bit underwhelmed with the results,” O’Hara reports “this is likely induced by extraneous code in the beta, hopefully, we [will] see these numbers improve before the public launch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Three or so weeks to go!