“Earlier today, a spelunking developer discovered code within Fortnite that seemingly hinted the hit-game was soon making its way to Apple TV,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac. “Subsequently, Epic Games shot down those hopes, saying the code mention of tvOS is the result of ‘general Unreal Engine support.'”

Miller writes, “While Fortnite might not be coming to tvOS anytime soon, today’s excitement only underscores the potential of gaming on tvOS.”

“When Apple unveiled the tvOS-powered Apple TV in 2015, it touted gaming support as one of the key upgrades over previous Apple TV models,” Miller writes. “Since then, however, gaming has struggled to gain traction on tvOS and there have been no signs of improvement.”

