Miller writes, “While Fortnite might not be coming to tvOS anytime soon, today’s excitement only underscores the potential of gaming on tvOS.”
“When Apple unveiled the tvOS-powered Apple TV in 2015, it touted gaming support as one of the key upgrades over previous Apple TV models,” Miller writes. “Since then, however, gaming has struggled to gain traction on tvOS and there have been no signs of improvement.”
MacDailyNews Take: We certainly agree that Apple TV is nowhere near what one might expect three years after the debut of the tvOS App Store.
