“Apple’s HomePods have evolved in function since their introduction as Apple has pushed out firmware updates and related operating system changes that enabled originally promised features,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “But there are still some missing pieces, some of which may remain outside the speaker/Siri combo.”

“Can a HomePod take audio input from a TV, cable tuning box, or receiver?” Fleishman writes. “There are no audio inputs on the HomePod. It lacks an audio input jack and only supports Bluetooth 5.0 for its own purposes, not for streaming audio. To send audio to a HomePod, you have to have a device capable of using the original AirPlay or AirPlay 2.”

“There’s a workaround you could employ, if you have a spare Mac or one you already have connected to your home entertainment system, so long as it can take audio input or you purchase a USB adapter for audio input,” Fleishman writes. “You can connect the audio output of an A/V device, like a TV, to the Mac.”

