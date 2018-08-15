“Can a HomePod take audio input from a TV, cable tuning box, or receiver?” Fleishman writes. “There are no audio inputs on the HomePod. It lacks an audio input jack and only supports Bluetooth 5.0 for its own purposes, not for streaming audio. To send audio to a HomePod, you have to have a device capable of using the original AirPlay or AirPlay 2.”
“There’s a workaround you could employ, if you have a spare Mac or one you already have connected to your home entertainment system, so long as it can take audio input or you purchase a USB adapter for audio input,” Fleishman writes. “You can connect the audio output of an A/V device, like a TV, to the Mac.”
MacDailyNews Take: A good use for that old Mac mini!