“On Monday, as expected, Apple seeded iOS 12 beta 7 to application developers via its Apple Developer portal, but it was removed a few hours later after numerous users reported performance issues, including crashes, slow loading of apps, and other bugs,” Nestor reports. “Apple didn’t give a statement about the issues that rendered the iOS 12 beta 7 useless, recommending developers to install the iOS 12 beta 6 version released earlier this month. But, today, the Cupertino, California-based company released another beta version of iOS 12.”
“Hopefully, iOS 12 beta 8 resolves any issues that caused the beta 7 to crash all the time as Apple fixed the problems causing apps to take longer than expected to launch,” Nestor reports. “However, we don’t recommend installing it right away and wait a few hours to see if similar reports surface.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s most-recent attempt to “focus on quality” is still suffering from a touch of ADD.
