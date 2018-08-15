“Apple released today a new beta version of its forthcoming iOS 12 mobile operating system for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices as a drop-in replacement for the previous beta released earlier this week,” Marius Nestor reports for Softpedia.

“On Monday, as expected, Apple seeded iOS 12 beta 7 to application developers via its Apple Developer portal, but it was removed a few hours later after numerous users reported performance issues, including crashes, slow loading of apps, and other bugs,” Nestor reports. “Apple didn’t give a statement about the issues that rendered the iOS 12 beta 7 useless, recommending developers to install the iOS 12 beta 6 version released earlier this month. But, today, the Cupertino, California-based company released another beta version of iOS 12.”

“Hopefully, iOS 12 beta 8 resolves any issues that caused the beta 7 to crash all the time as Apple fixed the problems causing apps to take longer than expected to launch,” Nestor reports. “However, we don’t recommend installing it right away and wait a few hours to see if similar reports surface.”

