“However, Apple’s revenue improvement resulted more from the impact of higher pricing than increasing demand for the iPhone,” Rossolillo writes. “Consumers choosing higher-end models obviously bodes well for Apple itself, but a downtrodden technology patent holder could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the smartphone maker’s success.”
“The most prominent feature on the X is its ultra-high-definition screen powered by OLED technology. The inclusion of this technology in the iPhone family was big news for OLED patent holder and materials seller Universal Display in late 2017; so big, in fact, that shares were pushed unsustainably higher,” Rossolillo writes. “The stock subsequently fell by more than half from its all-time high after management said revenues would decline slightly in the first half of 2018, but the success of the iPhone X could reverse the trend.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple suppliers always carries risk. You never know what Apple’s going to do until they do it. That said, Universal Display does benefit no matter who makes the OLED displays, as it receives royalty fees regardless.