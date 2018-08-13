“Apple just announced another quarter of blowout results during the spring 2018 period,” Nicholas Rossolillo writes for The Motley Fool. “Fiscal third-quarter revenue advanced 17% and earnings per share rose 40%, driven in large part by the continued success of the iPhone.”

“However, Apple’s revenue improvement resulted more from the impact of higher pricing than increasing demand for the iPhone,” Rossolillo writes. “Consumers choosing higher-end models obviously bodes well for Apple itself, but a downtrodden technology patent holder could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the smartphone maker’s success.”

“The most prominent feature on the X is its ultra-high-definition screen powered by OLED technology. The inclusion of this technology in the iPhone family was big news for OLED patent holder and materials seller Universal Display in late 2017; so big, in fact, that shares were pushed unsustainably higher,” Rossolillo writes. “The stock subsequently fell by more than half from its all-time high after management said revenues would decline slightly in the first half of 2018, but the success of the iPhone X could reverse the trend.”

