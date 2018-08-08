“Taking aim at the status-quo of macOS firewalls, researcher Patrick Wardle has made his case for Apple and third-party security firms to beef up their protections,” Tom Spring reports for Threatpost. “At a session here at Black Hat 2018, Wardle, chief research officer at Digita Security and founder of Mac security company Objective-See, showed how easy it is to break, bypass and dismantle macOS firewall products.”

“For starters, Wardle pointed out that while macOS does have a built-in firewall, its effectiveness is limited because it only blocks and monitors incoming connections; there’s no processing of outgoing connections, he points out,” Spring reports. “‘That means if a piece of malware does get on your system in some way, even if your Mac firewall is on, it’s not going to filter or block that (outbound) connection,’ Wardle said.”

“Those shortcomings put the spotlight on third-party macOS firewall solutions,” Spring reports. “But, even with those, Wardle uncovered problems. During his talk, Wardle showed that it’s fairly trivial to bypass these firewall products.”

