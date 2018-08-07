“Beta 6 of macOS Mojave was released to developers and betas to public testers as well on Monday,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “It is getting more difficult to discern changes between each build, but there were a couple notable aspects to talk about this time around.”

“Migration assistant got an overhaul, not in looks, but in features. It is now capable of transferring much more information from a Windows PC,” O’Hara writes. “Documents, contacts, calendar, email, and system accounts can all now be moved in addition to the Desktop and Documents folder it could in the past.”

O’Hara writes, “The new Home app lost many of the Apple-provided default wallpapers, instead, swapping them for new simple gradients in yellow, blue, and green hues.”



