“You’ll miss out on a secondary rear-facing camera if you opt for the more affordable ‘iPhone 9’ this fall, but the single sensor you will get could be Apple’s best yet,” Killian Bell writes for Cult of Mac.

“An apparent spy shot of the device corroborates claims that it will pack an even larger camera lens for snapping better photos and videos,” Bell writes. “You can also expect optical image stabilization for enhanced low-light performance.”

“This ‘leak’ gives us another glimpse of the upcoming 6.1-inch model. With an LCD display, this is expected to be the most affordable of the three devices coming this year. It will be slightly larger than the refreshed iPhone X, but smaller than the even more expensive iPhone X Plus,” Bell writes. “As well as skipping OLED screens, it is expected to drop 3D Touch, while mobile photographers will have to rely on one rear-facing camera instead of two… But it almost certainly won’t be the same rear-facing camera that was packed into the iPhone 8. The photo… published on Slashleaks, hints at a larger camera sensor that would provide better and brighter photos and videos.”

