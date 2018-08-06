“When iOS 12 launches this fall, it will introduce a newly redesigned iBooks app simply named Books,” Ryan Christoffel writes for MacStories. “Though the reading experience in Books is largely the same as before, the rest of the app is drastically different, offering the biggest app redesign on iOS since last year’s App Store.”

“Modern design is a clear centerpiece of Books, but the app also includes new features, big and small, that make it feel all-new,” Christoffel writes. “From tools that borrow from Goodreads, to more robust collections, to dark mode, and much more.”

“Apple could have easily taken the look of apps like Music and Podcasts and slapped it on Books, and it would have been fine,” Christoffel writes. “The company did nothing of the sort, though; instead, Apple Books offers one of the most drastic departures from existing iOS design norms available on the platform/”

“From its design to the myriad of feature improvements, it’s clear that Apple Books was crafted by people who love reading. None but avid readers would beef up the likely-underutilized collections feature, nor create such a useful Reading Now hub, nor go to the trouble of designing an app that feels so unique. Apple left alone what needed to be left alone – namely, the reading experience – while leaving no stone unturned in improving the rest of the app. The finished product is impressive,” Christoffel writes. “Books is a love letter to readers. And just like last year’s new App Store, it proves once again that fresh, unique app design is alive and well at Apple.

