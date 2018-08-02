“A federal jury in California has awarded Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc $145.1 million in damages against Apple Inc for patent infringement, according to a court filing on Wednesday,” Reuters reports.

“The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple’s iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill Inc, said in a statement,” Reuters reports.

“Apple confirmed it plans to appeal,” Reuters reports. “The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.”

