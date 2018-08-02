“The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple’s iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill Inc, said in a statement,” Reuters reports.
“Apple confirmed it plans to appeal,” Reuters reports. “The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.”
MacDailyNews Take: Patent troll WiLAN’s U.S. patents in question are Nos 8,457,145 and 8,537,757.
We look forward to Apple’s appeal.
