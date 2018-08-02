“The installed base of smart speakers in the United States, including the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and HomePod, has reached a combined 50 million units, according to research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“CIRP estimates that, of that installed base, the HomePod has increased its market share to six percent as of the second quarter of 2018, ending June 30, implying that HomePod sales have now crossed three million in the United State,” Rossignol reports. “By comparison, the Amazon Echo has 70 percent market share in the United States, with the Google Home at 24 percent.”

Rossignol reports, “Josh Lowitz, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP, suggested that it may be difficult for Apple to gain additional market share among smart speakers, unless it releases a more competitively priced model. HomePod is priced at $349, while the Amazon Echo starts at $50, and the Google Home is regularly $129.”

Apple introduced HomePod in the first quarter, and now has a small but meaningful share. It took a small share of the market from both Amazon and Google. Still, Amazon has a two-year head start, and Amazon and Google each have a low-priced device that accounts for at least half of unit sales, so it’s not clear how much further Apple can establish itself in the market without a more competitive model. — Josh Lowitz, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP

Read more in the full article here.