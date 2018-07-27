“Now, a recently granted patent reveals how Apple could dramatically improve the quality of add-on lenses by incorporating specialized supporting hardware within the iPhone itself,” Monckton writes. “US Patent No. 10,031,312 describes a ‘small format camera system for mobile devices’ which can detect when an external lens is being used and automatically apply adjustments and corrections to mitigate any quality-reducing factors.”
“The external lens could be detected either directly with specially designed sensors or by inspecting captured images for tell-tale distortions. The clever part, however, is how the then makes adjustments to optimize image quality,” Monckton writes. “This is achieved in several ways, including mechanically altering the position of the phone’s built-in lens in one or more axes to ensure perfect alignment, as well as through image processing after taking the photo.”
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, yes, this would be an excellent addition, as anyone who’s used external iPhone lenses can attest. Further, we’d love to see Cupertino offer some official Apple-branded add-on lenses for iPhone, too.
Dearest, most beloved Interns, be loves now, please, and TTK!
TGIF! Prost, everyone!