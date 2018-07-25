“But, there is now a way to ignore Apple and install macOS Mojave on any Mac you like,” Gallagher writes. “Or at least any Mac you like back to around 2008.”
“There are exceptions. The new and most utterly not Apple supported macOS Mojave Patcher Tool will even go back to 2007 if you have a very specific iMac that you’ve already upgraded in a very specific way,” Gallagher writes. “That said, Apple’s official list also has exceptions: if you have the right Mac Pro you can install Mojave on even a mid-2010 machine.”
Apple’s official list of macOS Mojave supported Macs:
• MacBook Pro (mid 2012 and newer)
• MacBook Air (mid 2012 and newer)
• MacBook (early 2015 and later)
• iMac (late 2012 or newer)
• iMac Pro (2017 or newer)
• Mac Pro (late 2013 or newer or mid-2010 and mid-2012 models with a Metal capable GPU)
• Mac Mini (late 2012 or newer)