“This year’s macOS Mojave beta, and subsequent update, won’t run and can’t be installed on any Mac older than about 2012 —or so Apple thinks,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “However, if you’re the sort to believe that every year Apple tries to force everyone to buy new Macs, and you also forget that 2012 was six years ago, you’re in luck.”

“But, there is now a way to ignore Apple and install macOS Mojave on any Mac you like,” Gallagher writes. “Or at least any Mac you like back to around 2008.”

“There are exceptions. The new and most utterly not Apple supported macOS Mojave Patcher Tool will even go back to 2007 if you have a very specific iMac that you’ve already upgraded in a very specific way,” Gallagher writes. “That said, Apple’s official list also has exceptions: if you have the right Mac Pro you can install Mojave on even a mid-2010 machine.”

