“Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his creative process will be on full display in Apple’s newest documentary movie, Songwriter,” Buster Hein reports for Cult of Mac.

“Filming on the documentary began in 2008, giving fans an unprecedented look at how Sheeran’s songs are created,” Hein reports. “From the spark of an idea for a song to seeing it sung by thousands of fans at concerts, Songwriter paints an intimate portrait of one of the most popular artists of the last decade.”

Hein reports, “The movie was filmed by Ed’s cousin Murray Cummings and focuses on the making of his third album ÷ that came out last year.”

