“Apple just released the third version of the iOS 12 beta as part of the public beta program,” Romain Dillet reports for TechCrunch. “If you have an iPhone or iPad that you don’t use every day, you can get a glimpse of the future of iOS right now. While the final version of iOS 12 should be released near the end of September, Apple is going to release beta versions every few weeks over the summer.”

“Before installing the beta, don’t forget to back up your device to iCloud and/or your computer using iTunes. You can then head over to a href=”https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/&#8221; target=”_new”>Apple’s beta website, sign up with your Apple ID and download the beta profile,” Dillet reports. “The profile is just a tiny file that tells your iPhone to check for public betas. After restarting your device, you can open the Settings app and install the iOS update just like any normal software update. If you already installed a previous beta, it’s time to update.”

“In September,” Dillet reports, “your device should automatically update to the final version of iOS 12 and you’ll be able to delete the configuration profile.”

MacDailyNews Take: Have fun, beta testers!