Apple’s leadership page gets Memoji overhaul for World Emoji Day

“Memoji, one of the headline new features of iOS 12, is at the heart of an amusing overhaul of Apple’s Leadership webpage, with a custom three-dimensional Animoji character overlaid on top of the headshot of each key executive listed on the page,” Christian Zibreg writes for iDownloadBlog.

“All of the executive profiles accompanied by a headshot have received an Animoji Memoji treatment, including those of Apple’s boss Tim Cook, general counsel Katherine Adams, retail chief Angela Ahrendts, Internet software and services head Eddy Cue, software engineering lead Craig Federighi, Apple’s design tzar Jony Ive and others,” Zibreg writes. “Ahead of today’s World Emoji Day, the Cupertino firm yesterday previewed more than 70 new emoji characters that are coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac later this year.”



