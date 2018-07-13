“Siri got some seriously useful enhancements in watchOS 5, going a long way towards making the Apple Watch more independent,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider.

“One of the most debated changes coming in watchOS 5 is ‘Raise to Speak.’ This allows you to chat with Siri just by raising your wrist, and without having to utter those well-known keywords — Hey, Siri,” O’Hara reports. “There are clear benefits to this, though in our testing we’ve inadvertently triggered Siri far more than we’ve meant to. Luckily, for those that dislike the change, it can easily be disabled within Settings.”

“A feature [for which] we’ve been dying for ages was also added, which is independent volume controls,” O’Hara reports. “In watchOS 4, Siri volume was controlled by the speaker volume of your Apple Watch. Now, speaker volume and Siri volume can each be set independently.”



