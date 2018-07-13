“When Plex launched a live TV guide in the traditional grid format, it did so first on the web, promising that other platforms would be coming later,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “It has now made good on that promise, with Apple TV seeing the new feature today.”

“The company still believes that its Discover view and search are the best ways to see what’s on TV,” Lovejoy reports, “but it recognized that a lot of people have been wanting an olde-worlde grid view for a long time.”

Lovejoy reports, “Grid view will be coming later to Plex’s Mac and iOS apps, and at this rate it looks like we may not have much longer to wait, taking exactly a month between web and Apple TV.”

