“The 32 GB RAM and 8th-gen Intel CPU upgrades offer some significant performance improvements as incentives, but most of the complaints people had with the new generation laptops still hold true today, like the dropping of legacy IO ports in favor of going all in on Thunderbolt 3 USB-C,” Mayo reports. “The big question mark with the 2018 MacBook Pros is whether the keyboard issues have been addressed.”
MacDailyNews Take: With Apple, you will be dragged kicking and screaming into the future.
Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do. ― Rob Siltanen
Hopefully, they’ve fixed the butterfly keyboard because everything else looks damn near perfect!
