“If you ever wondered just how popular jailbreaking remains, then here’s a statistic that should drive the point home,” Oliver Haslam reports for Redmond Pie. “As of writing these words, a total of 110,638 devices have been successfully jailbroken since the Electra 1131 jailbreak was released just a few days ago.”

“This number comes from a counter that can be seen on the Electra website (coolstar.org/electra) and shows that there are still plenty of people who are willing to jailbreak their iOS device for all manner of different reasons,” Haslam reports. “”

“While jailbreaking was hugely popular for a time, its pull had started to wane as Apple continued to implement more and more features into stock iOS that had previously been the purview of jailbreakers,” Haslam reports. “As the new Electra iOS 11.3.1 and iOS 11.4 jailbreak numbers show, there is plenty of demand for the latest jailbreaks out there… We’ll see how users’ resolve holds up when iOS 12 ships later this year, however, with its new features likely to cause some to ditch their jailbreak in order to check out the new hotness.”

