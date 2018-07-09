“Any associated HomePods should be updated to their new firmware automatically,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “Installing watchOS 4.3.2 involves loading the Watch app on a paired iPhone, selecting General, then Software Update. The update process requires that an Apple Watch have at least 50 percent charge, and be sitting on its charger as well as within Bluetooth range.”
“tvOS 11.4.1 can be installed on the Apple TV or Apple TV 4K,” Fingas reports. “If a set-top isn’t set to update automatically, the process can be forced by going into the Settings app, System, and then Software Update.”
“The developer and public beta releases suggested the update would concentrate more on bug fixes and performance improvements, rather than introducing new features,” Fingas reports. “It is likely that Apple would rather save any new additions for iOS 12, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5, which are undergoing beta testing ahead of an expected release this fall.”
