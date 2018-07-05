“Beginning today, residents of Stockholm, Sweden, will have the opportunity to inspect Apple’s plans for a significant new retail store bordering one of the city’s most popular public parks,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac.

“From now through September 12th, the draft proposal for Apple’s 4th store in Sweden is on display in city facilities and open for public comment in writing,” Steeber reports. “In addition, 24 local agencies and bodies have been invited to offer their own thoughts, and a consultation meeting has been scheduled for August 23rd.”

“For Stockholm residents, Kungsträdgården is an important landmark location, and Apple’s plans to build a store overlooking the historic park have been met somewhat coldly,” Steeber reports. “In April 2016, it was reported that while City Council members voted in favor of the store, some Stockholm residents urged Apple to search for a different location.”

