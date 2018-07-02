“Raise to Speak was first announced at WWDC in early June, but the feature didn’t appear to work when watchOS 5 beta 1 and beta 2 were first released,” Hall reports. “That’s changed for several testers in the last few days however.”
“If you’re running watchOS 5 beta, you can double-check that the new feature is enabled by going to Settings → General → Siri and making sure Raise To Speak is toggled on,” Hall reports. “The idea is that talking to Siri becomes much faster and more natural by not requiring you to tap a complication, hold the Digital Crown, or even say ‘Hey Siri’ before a command. watchOS 5 instead looks for a specific motion and decides whether or not it matches what it believes is the common gesture of bringing your watch to your mouth to speak.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It works – and pretty well, too , for an early beta!
Good riddance to “Hey Siri” and/or holding Apple Watch’s Digital Crown to invoke Siri!