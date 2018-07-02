“‘Raise To Speak’ Siri is a new Apple Watch feature included in the watchOS 5 update that allows you to activate the voice assistant without saying ‘Hey Siri’ or pressing any buttons,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“Raise to Speak was first announced at WWDC in early June, but the feature didn’t appear to work when watchOS 5 beta 1 and beta 2 were first released,” Hall reports. “That’s changed for several testers in the last few days however.”

“If you’re running watchOS 5 beta, you can double-check that the new feature is enabled by going to Settings → General → Siri and making sure Raise To Speak is toggled on,” Hall reports. “The idea is that talking to Siri becomes much faster and more natural by not requiring you to tap a complication, hold the Digital Crown, or even say ‘Hey Siri’ before a command. watchOS 5 instead looks for a specific motion and decides whether or not it matches what it believes is the common gesture of bringing your watch to your mouth to speak.”

