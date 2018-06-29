“You’ll find all of these tools by exploring Gallery View, a new way to browse files,” Casey writes. “It’s tailored to photographers and other image editing folks, and even presents image metadata in a sidebar. ”
“The next part of the upgraded finder is how Quick Actions allow you to edit and alter images and other files on the fly, so you don’t always need to open applications to get things done,” Casey writes. “Here’s how to make the most of Finder’s new tools…”
MacDailyNews Take: We can definitely see switching out of our go-to default Column View for Gallery View at times which is certainly more than we can say for Icon View (never) or List View (rarely).