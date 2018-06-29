“Finder, the file management app at the core of macOS, has more or less stayed the same over the years,” Henry T. Casey writes for LAPTOP Magazine. “But in macOS Mojave, new tools have arrived to make Finder a more productive space where you can get things done.”

“You’ll find all of these tools by exploring Gallery View, a new way to browse files,” Casey writes. “It’s tailored to photographers and other image editing folks, and even presents image metadata in a sidebar. ”

“The next part of the upgraded finder is how Quick Actions allow you to edit and alter images and other files on the fly, so you don’t always need to open applications to get things done,” Casey writes. “Here’s how to make the most of Finder’s new tools…”

