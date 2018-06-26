“System Integrity Protection (SIP) is a security feature of macOS originally introduced in OS X El Capitan [that’s] designed to make it even more difficult for malware to access important system files, keeping them safe from unwanted modifications,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore. “In the early days of SIP, some developers ran into problems when the system would keep core functionality of their apps from working properly because those apps made changes to the way the operating system worked by editing the system files that SIP was now in place to protect.”

“SIP exists to keep your Mac safe. There’s no good reason that most Mac users should feel the need to disable it, especially these days. Tools that needed functionality that SIP cut off have generally either fallen by the wayside or found a way to work with SIP,” Keller writes. “That being said, if you absolutely need to turn off System Integrity Protection, there’s a way to do it.”

