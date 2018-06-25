“The SpearHead 360 vehicle uses 24 antennas to reach out to target devices. Once a phone has been chosen, the WiSpear automobile has four different ways to force a phone to connect to its Wi-Fi-based interceptors from where it can start snooping on devices (using what are known as man-in-the-middle attacks),” Fox-Brewster reports. “Then there are four different kinds of malware for various operating systems, including Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android devices, according to Dilian.”
Fox-Brewster reports, “WiSpear showed off the van at the ISS World and Eurosatory conferences this month.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, but what kind of gas mileage does it get?
Also, you don’t need a $5 million truck to infect Android. It’ll randomly infect itself for free!