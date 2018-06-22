“Nearly every Android phone maker on the planet has copied the iPhone X. But try as they might, they still can’t manage to build a phone that’s anywhere near as impressive as Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone. They don’t have the budget or the skill to eliminate the bottom ‘chin’ bezel like Apple did,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “The company’s solution involves using a bendable OLED screen and a brilliant feat of engineering, and no Android phone company can pull it off. Apple also uses stainless steel instead of aluminum, giving the iPhone X a distinct premium feel unlike anything you’ll find out there among all the iPhone clones.”

This year, Apple “plans to release three new iPhone models later this summer, and all three feature the major redesign Apple introduced with the iPhone X,” Epstein reports. “Apple plans to launch three new iPhone models including an iPhone X successor with a 5.8-inch OLED display, a larger “iPhone X Plus” with a 6.5-inch OLED display, and a new upper-mid-range iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display.”

“BGR has obtained a render that shows us exactly what Apple’s new mid-range iPhone will look like when it debuts later this summer.,” Epstein reports. “It shows Apple’s upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone in a protective case made by third-party case maker Ghostek. We’ve gotten our hands on renders of unreleased smartphone models from this source several times in the past, and they’ve turned out to be accurate each time.”



