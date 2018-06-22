This year, Apple “plans to release three new iPhone models later this summer, and all three feature the major redesign Apple introduced with the iPhone X,” Epstein reports. “Apple plans to launch three new iPhone models including an iPhone X successor with a 5.8-inch OLED display, a larger “iPhone X Plus” with a 6.5-inch OLED display, and a new upper-mid-range iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display.”
“BGR has obtained a render that shows us exactly what Apple’s new mid-range iPhone will look like when it debuts later this summer.,” Epstein reports. “It shows Apple’s upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone in a protective case made by third-party case maker Ghostek. We’ve gotten our hands on renders of unreleased smartphone models from this source several times in the past, and they’ve turned out to be accurate each time.”
MacDailyNews Take: Looks pretty much as one would expect in all of its notched-glory. This’ll be Apple’s big seller — priced right — the iPhone X for the rest of us.