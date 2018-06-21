“Online shopping will soon become more expensive after the U.S. Supreme court ruled Thursday that states can require internet retailers to collect sales taxes,” Pete Williams reports for NBC News. “The 5-4 decision broke with 50 years’ worth of legal rulings that barred states from imposing sales taxes on most purchases their residents make from out-of-state retailers.”

“The decision was a victory for South Dakota, which had asked the court to uphold its recently passed law imposing an internet sales tax,” Williams reports. “‘The Supreme Court applied bacon grease to the slippery slope of states taxing and regulating outside their borders,’ said Andrew Moylan, executive vice president of the conservative National Taxpayers Union Foundation and head of its Interstate Commerce Initiative. ‘By validating South Dakota’s law, the Court has granted states the power to tax any business anywhere in the country simply for daring to use the internet to access a nationwide market,’ he added. ‘Congress must now act to contain the fallout of this case.'”

“Chief Justice John Roberts, in the dissenting opinion, said the internet economy has thrived under the sales tax exemptions,” Williams reports. “‘Any alternation to those rules with the potential to disrupt the development of such a critical segment of the economy should be undertaken by Congress,’ he wrote.”

